Photo Gallery: Greater Victoria sparkles in the snow with fun and creativity

Patti Haney, who lives in Thetis Heights, Sunday made this snow bunny in honour of Valentine’s Day for her granddaughter Caelin, who lives on B.C.’s Mainland. (Photo Courtesy of Patti Haney)Patti Haney, who lives in Thetis Heights, Sunday made this snow bunny in honour of Valentine’s Day for her granddaughter Caelin, who lives on B.C.’s Mainland. (Photo Courtesy of Patti Haney)
Pat Dempsey of Sidney captured these crystals and crocuses in her front yard Saturday. (Courtesy of Pat Dempsey)Pat Dempsey of Sidney captured these crystals and crocuses in her front yard Saturday. (Courtesy of Pat Dempsey)
Janet McGuire of View Royal captured these ice crystals Saturday while visiting Sitting Lady Falls in Metchosin (Courtesy of Janet McGuire)Janet McGuire of View Royal captured these ice crystals Saturday while visiting Sitting Lady Falls in Metchosin (Courtesy of Janet McGuire)
Miesha Breiter’s children made this snow igloo in Saanich’s Gordon Head neighbourhood Saturday. The Breiters built a comparable structure two years ago during the 2019 snow event, but the 2021 edition tops that one. (Courtesy of Miesha Breiter)Miesha Breiter’s children made this snow igloo in Saanich’s Gordon Head neighbourhood Saturday. The Breiters built a comparable structure two years ago during the 2019 snow event, but the 2021 edition tops that one. (Courtesy of Miesha Breiter)
This view shows the snow cone that formed on the garage roof of Weimin Jiang’s house in Colwood Saturday. (Courtesy of from Weimin Jiang).This view shows the snow cone that formed on the garage roof of Weimin Jiang’s house in Colwood Saturday. (Courtesy of from Weimin Jiang).
This snow wall appeared Saturday in front of a Saanich neighbourhood. No word who paid for it. (Courtesy of Myron P)This snow wall appeared Saturday in front of a Saanich neighbourhood. No word who paid for it. (Courtesy of Myron P)
This couple enjoyed a brief rest on a bench near the firehall in Oak Bay to take in the snowy silence Saturday (Courtesy of Dawn Williamson)This couple enjoyed a brief rest on a bench near the firehall in Oak Bay to take in the snowy silence Saturday (Courtesy of Dawn Williamson)
The sledding hill near Victoria International Airport was busy throughout Saturday and Sunday (Submitted)The sledding hill near Victoria International Airport was busy throughout Saturday and Sunday (Submitted)
This child might appear to have been alone while sledding Sunday near North Saanich’s Patricia Bay and Victoria International Airport, but was one of countless children and adults taking advantage of sledding. (Submitted)This child might appear to have been alone while sledding Sunday near North Saanich’s Patricia Bay and Victoria International Airport, but was one of countless children and adults taking advantage of sledding. (Submitted)

Greater Victoria residents used the snowfall on Saturday and Sunday as a canvass for creative building, winter sport fun and artistic reflection.

The images below captures some of the images that readers submitted to Black Press over the weekend. While forecasts call for more snow Sunday into Monday morning, meteorologists are also calling for rain that may soon wash away these moments of inspiration.

