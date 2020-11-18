VicPD has released a photo of the suspect in a weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue. (VicPD)

VicPD has released a photo of the suspect in a weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue. (VicPD)

Victoria police issue photo of suspect in weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue

Victim left with non-life-threatening injuries

Victoria Police Department released a photo of a suspect in a weekend stabbing that sent one person to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. On scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed several times and was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries.

Bystanders provided medical attention to the victim until paramedics could arrive and take over. The man was taken to hospital with what are now classified as non-life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and has not been identified.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek suspect in weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 5’10” with a medium build, light brown or blonde hair and blue eyes. He wore a black and red hooded sweater with the hood up, a black and red face mask, white Nike shoes and carried a black shoulder bag. He was last seen walking east on Pandora Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this incident is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line 250-995-7654.

READ ALSO: One in custody after window smashed in downtown Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada
Next story
PHOTOS: Divest UVic holds ‘live-art’ protest as welcome to new president

Just Posted

Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton awards Sgt. Davindar Dalep his official promotion to sergeant in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo) Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton awards Sgt. Davindar Dalep his official promotion to sergeant in 2017. (File Photo)
Oak Bay police sergeant under investigation

Sgt. Dalep in court Wednesday for protection order

Saanich police arrested a massage therapist following an alleged voyeurism incident on Aug. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Massage therapist faces charges following alleged voyeurism incident

Gilles-Phillipe Lavoie arrested in August, released with conditions

Emily Lowan and Emily Thiessen stand by the completed mural. (Photo by Colin Smith)
PHOTOS: Divest UVic holds ‘live-art’ protest as welcome to new president

Divest UVic calling for the divestment of $400 million from fossil fuel industry

VicPD has released a photo of the suspect in a weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue. (VicPD)
Victoria police issue photo of suspect in weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue

Victim left with non-life-threatening injuries

A rendering of Victoria Wonderland, a drive-thru immersive holiday experience coming to the Breakwater District at Ogden Point. (Courtesy of Transcend Victoria)
Immersive, drive-thru holiday light show coming to Victoria

‘Victoria Wonderland’ runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 31

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you think non-essential travel should be restricted to and from Vancouver Island?

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Vancouver Island, with travel to… Continue reading

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

(Stock photo)
Police on Vancouver Island investigating ‘dangerous’ thefts from traffic lights

At least four cases where batteries were stolen from lights or electronic signs

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

John Horgan says non-essential travel banned in province

Most Read