PHOTOS: Annual Golf for Kids tournament continues to fill dreams

Jonathan Gingras was nothing but smiles after his dream was filled in the form of a new electric bicycle. His is one of many dreams being filled due to the Golf for Kids Charity Classic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
The 21st annual Golf for Kids tournament teed off on Saturday at Bear Mountain. Funds from the tournament go towards the Help Fill a Dream Foundation. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Seven kids whose dreams were previously filled thanks to the Golf for Kids tournament gave back this year. Their fundraising allowed them to donate over $17,000 to the organization. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Seven kids whose dreams were previously filled thanks to the Golf for Kids tournament gave back this year. Their fundraising allowed them to donate over $17,000 to the organization. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Seven kids whose dreams were previously filled thanks to the Golf for Kids tournament gave back this year. Their fundraising allowed them to donate over $17,000 to the organization. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Seven kids whose dreams were previously filled thanks to the Golf for Kids tournament gave back this year. Their fundraising allowed them to donate over $17,000 to the organization. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Aurora Beavil was one of seven kids who gave back to the Help Fill a Dream Foundation by raising funds. Beavil had her dream filled previously. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Jonathan Gingras was nothing but smiles after his dream was filled in the form of a new electric bicycle. His is one of many dreams being filled due to the Golf for Kids Charity Classic. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Hundreds of golfers came together to tee off Saturday morning at Bear Mountain as part of the 21st annual Golf For Kids Charity Classic.

The tournament is one of the most successful single-day fundraising tournaments in the country, with proceeds supporting child and youth charities on Vancouver Island and the Help Fill A Dream Foundation.

Every year, about 20 dreams are filled, sending Island children and their families across the globe.

The tournament kicked off with a put from Poppy White, a 13-year-old who had her dream filled last year with a trip to France for herself and her family of eight. Her mother, Jenny, said it’s emotional and inspiring to be back at the tournament this year.

READ ALSO: $1 million raised for charities at Langford fundraiser

“It renews our faith in community and the support that everyone gives and the time that everyone gives,” Jenny said. “It’s pretty awe-inspiring for sure.”

Poppy, who loves soccer, said it was “cool” to see the games although she noted travelling with her family was a little “stressful.”

“We do not travel well,” Poppy said as her parents laughed beside her.

Both of Poppy’s parents said the chance to take the whole family to France was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We’ve never done anything like that and we probably never will again,” her father George said.

This year, seven kids whose dreams were previously filled as a result of the golf tournament raised money to make dreams come true for other children. They raised funds through busking, bake sales, birthday parties, recycling bottles and more.

Before the tournament even started, the seven of them presented cheques that totalled over $17,000.

READ ALSO: Golf tournament helps kids cover cost of sports

The 2019 event goal is to raise $1 million in one day for the third year in a row.

“This is kind of our Christmas Day,” said Craig Smith, the Help Fill a Dream Foundation executive director. “We’re in a position to make life a little easier for families and give kids some hope, something to look forward to.”

Before sending the golfers away for a shotgun start, one dream was filled for Jonathan Gingras, who was surprised with an electric bicycle.

Gingras could be heard saying he was “speechless” about the bike.

The Golf for Kids tournament has raised $6.3 million to date. This year, there is a total of 192 golfers in the tournament and 130 volunteers who helped make it happen.

The seven children who donated cheques at the event are keeping the fundraising going until Sept. 30 online, with a goal to raise $25,000.

To make a donation, visit https://www.helpfilladream.com/pay-it-forward/ or call 250-382-3135.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man sues Victoria Police for alleged unlawful arrest that happened almost a decade ago

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Annual Golf for Kids tournament continues to fill dreams

Tournament teed off Saturday at Bear Mountain

Victoria-wide pajama party to raise money for school breakfasts

Local non-profit hosts second annual YYJ Pajama Party

Man sues Victoria Police for alleged unlawful arrest that happened almost a decade ago

Arrest occurred after allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct were raised

Volunteers needed to house Oak Bay’s painted pianos

Time to pack up the painted public pianos ahead of the wet season

Sidney to learn about housing needs later this fall

A 2016 report found ‘severe under supply of affordable, and market priced rental housing units’

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian expected to hit Nova Scotia on Saturday evening

Storm expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane, then move into Gulf of St. Lawrence

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from bus crash tragedy

Sixteen people died, 13 injured when semi-truck collided with the hockey team’s bus in April 2018

Fans across Canada eager to cheer on Bianca Andreescu at US Open final

Ontario native takes on Serena Williams, and could become first Canadian to win a Grand Slam

Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

WorkSafeBC review looks at mowers, braking standards

Popular Vancouver Island eatery closing after ALC rebuffs application for non-farm use

Rusted Rake Farm owners say 15 people to lose their jobs

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read