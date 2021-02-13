PHOTOS: Greater Victoria residents urged to stay off the roads, enjoy snow day close to home

Greater Victoria residents swapped their golf clubs for snow shovels on Feb. 13 as a deepening blanket of snow covered the streets. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)Greater Victoria residents swapped their golf clubs for snow shovels on Feb. 13 as a deepening blanket of snow covered the streets. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
A Greater Victoria pup attempted to taste the fluffy snowflakes on Saturday morning. (Keri Moore/Facebook)A Greater Victoria pup attempted to taste the fluffy snowflakes on Saturday morning. (Keri Moore/Facebook)
McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Greater Victoria residents made sure to keep their hummingbird feeders warm for their feathery neighbours as temperatures dropped to -2 C on Feb. 13. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)Greater Victoria residents made sure to keep their hummingbird feeders warm for their feathery neighbours as temperatures dropped to -2 C on Feb. 13. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Some brave Saanich residents took to the ice on Panama Flats on Feb. 12 ahead of the snowfall. (Photo courtesy of Hollis Hodson)Some brave Saanich residents took to the ice on Panama Flats on Feb. 12 ahead of the snowfall. (Photo courtesy of Hollis Hodson)
The cold didn’t phase Deep Cove pooch, Gracie, as she lay down right in the snow. (Maureen Vincent/Facebook)The cold didn’t phase Deep Cove pooch, Gracie, as she lay down right in the snow. (Maureen Vincent/Facebook)

Greater Victoria residents awoke to a blanketing of snow and numerous travel advisories on Saturday morning – the perfect excuse for a snow day spent close to home.

A blast of winter weather has gripped Vancouver Island this week and Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Greater Victoria with up to 15 cm of snow expected on Feb. 13. Strong easterly winds are also blowing snow around and creating poor visibility for drivers.

READ ALSO: City makes Victoria parkades free Saturday to clear streets for plowing

Authorities across Greater Victoria advised against all unessential travel. At 8 a.m., VicPD warned that many side roads were impassable as crews were focused on clearing main roads. Shortly after, the Saanich Fire Department reminded residents to check-in with their neighbours and stay off the “treacherous” roads.

While travel is out of the question, residents had free reign to enjoy the snow day as they pleased – from the comfort of indoors or bundled up for a day outside.

READ ALSO: Saanich closes Mount Doug to vehicle traffic over long weekend due to snow, increased pedestrian use

Some swapped their rain jackets for winter gear and headed out to shovel their walkways.

Others stepped out to check in on the resident wildlife and make sure their hummingbird feeders were warm for their feathery neighbours as temperatures dropped below zero.

How are you spending the snow day? Send your photos to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca for a chance to be featured.

Greater VictoriaSnow

