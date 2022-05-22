PHOTOS: Luxton Fair fun for all ages in Langford

Kids on one of the bigger rides, run by Westcoast Amusements, at the Luxton Spring Fair on May 22, 2022 in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Kids enjoying a ride at the Luxton Spring Fair on May 22, 2022 in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
The Luxton Spring Fair offers something for all ages. A man enjoys a carnival game at the Luxton Spring Fair on May 22, 2022 in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
A mother films her kids spin around on a ride at the Luxton Spring Fair on May 22, 2022 in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
There were rides big and small at the Luxton Spring Fair on May 22, 2022 in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Large crowds gathered at the Luxton Fair Grounds off of Sooke Road for the Luxton Spring Fair on May 22, 2022 in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The Luxton Fair returned to Langford over the Victoria Day long weekend, attracting large crowds of all ages, with midway rides and games open to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The fair was first held 47 years ago, but because of the pandemic, this year’s event counts as the 45th edition, with the last one dating back to 2019.

Crowds flocking to Luxton Fair Grounds over the weekend could enjoy amusement rides, a heritage museum, antique farm equipment, a blacksmith and vendors.

Unexpected circumstances with West Coast Amusement providing rides meant that this year’s event took place from May 19 to May 22 but not on holiday Monday as in previous years.

