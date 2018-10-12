Tsartlip elder STOLȻEȽ (John Elliott) welcomes the crowd with a blessing. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

PHOTOS: Sidney welcomes the world to rowing competition

Races running behind after fog hampers early starts

The World Rowing Coastal Championships formally opened Thursday night in Sidney.

RELATED: World Coastal Rowing Championship features strong Indigenous ties

Julien Bahain, an Olympic rower, served as MC.

Tsartlip elder STOLȻEȽ (John Elliott) welcomed the crowd, blessed the event and introduced the dancers from the ȽÁU, WELṈEW̱ Tribal School.

Mayor Steve Price of Sidney welcomed the crowd and described his excitement that Sidney by the Sea was the first community in North America to host such a championship.

Speakers also included Carol Purcer, President of Rowing Canada Aviron; Patrick Rombaut of the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés d’Aviron, or World Rowing Federation (FISA).

Races are throughout the day today, though race timings have been delayed slightly due to morning fog.

This is the first time the ocean rowing championship will be held in North America as 24 countries are taking part, including Canada, which will be well-represented with 14 Canadian crews.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Sidney mayor Steve Price at the opening of the World Rowing Coastal Championships in Sidney on Oct. 11. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

These dancers from the ȽÁU, WELṈEW̱ Tribal School are in Grades 3 and 4. They are the first group of students to have been in a SENĆOŦEN immersion program since they entered the school at age 3. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

These dancers from the ȽÁU, WELṈEW̱ Tribal School are in Grades 3 and 4. They are the first group of students to have been in a SENĆOŦEN immersion program since they entered the school at age 3. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

These dancers from the ȽÁU, WELṈEW̱ Tribal School are in Grades 3 and 4. They are the first group of students to have been in a SENĆOŦEN immersion program since they entered the school at age 3. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

These dancers from the ȽÁU, WELṈEW̱ Tribal School are in Grades 3 and 4. They are the first group of students to have been in a SENĆOŦEN immersion program since they entered the school at age 3. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

Carol Purcer, President of Rowing Canada Aviron, addresses the crowd at opening of the World Rowing Coastal Championships in Sidney on Oct. 11. (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

Previous story
Free joints, discounts and seminars offered as Victoria cannabis dispensaries get ready for Oct. 17
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP find suspected getaway vehicle after assault in Qualicum Beach

Just Posted

Whale tale: Victoria activists stage orca vigil for J35

Group calls on government to fund wild salmon hatcheries, invoke emergency measures in Species at Risk Act

Homeless campers packing to leave private Saanich property

Camp Namegans agreed to leave by Oct. 12 after 10-day stay

Lululemon to open today at Uptown

This will be the yogo apparel company’s second location in Greater Victoria

PHOTOS: Sidney welcomes the world to rowing competition

Races running behind after fog hampers early starts

Discover Victoria’s haunted past with Halloween-themed walking tours

Bastion Square, Market Square and the Inner Harbour are rich with ghostly tales

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

UPDATE: RCMP find suspected getaway vehicle after assault in Qualicum Beach

SUV found near ‘Tent City’ in Nanaimo

BrettKavanaugh.com launched as a site to help sexual assault survivors

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Canada’s Bob Knuckey aims to push world Ironman envelope at age 70

The 70-year-old retired teacher from Ontario has pulled out all the stops in training to both win his age group Saturday in Kona, Hawaii, and to break the record currently held by another Canadian.

North Islanders call for cell service in gaping Island Highway hole

With a few exceptions, service mostly non-existent between Campbell River and Port McNeill

Weekend events full of fun, fights, frights, fear and beer

Weekend top five an eclectic mix of fun

50,000 pink flags planted at B.C. park shine light on sex-selection abortion

We Need a Law group ‘advocates for fetal interest’ protection: legal counsel

First Nation ‘disappointed’ in top court’s consultation ruling

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that federal ministers do not have to consult Indigenous groups when drafting legislation.

Most Read