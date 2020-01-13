PHOTOS: Snow falls on the Capital Regional District

It’s slushy, slippery and showing no signs of stopping.

The first significant snowfall of the year brought up to 15 centimetres of powder to parts of Greater Victoria, with snow expected to continue off an on until Wednesday. Staff, readers, community leaders and more shared their photos of the region’s first big snowfall with Black Press Media.

Some residents are already having fun with the snow, building a ‘bearman’ at McNeill Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Snow is accumulating on downtown structures and statues, lending new life to the city’s landmarks. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Savory Elementary students Isaiah Gesslein, Grade 5 (black toque), Silas Gesslein, Grade 3 (blue), Hannah Little, Grade 5 (pink) enjoy the first winter of 2020. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Capital Regional District Boar Chair Colin Plant captured the moment a van came off the Pat Bay Highway outside the Beaver Lake Park entrance. (Colin Plant)

Windsor Plywood captured a picture of a “West Shore wonderland” on Monday. (Windsor Plywood)

Sylvia Pollard, Sage Castellas, Adrane Pollard and Kim Rubymoon take August for a walk in the snow at Cedar Hill. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Snow blankets Victoria on Monday morning. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

