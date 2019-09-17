PHOTOS: Thousands participate at CFB Esquimalt’s Defence On The Dock (with video)

Equipment was set up during the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
People toured HMCS Winnipeg during the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
A Search and Rescue dog investigates a visitor at the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
Participants learned about many aspects of the Department of National Defence at the Defence on the Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
Kids learned about firefighting at the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Kids learned about firefighting at the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
Kids learned about boats at the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
Michael Smith & Adam Comeau strike a pose at the Defence on the Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
Underwater bomb disposal teams were some of the highlights at the Defence on the Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
Participants learned about many aspects of the Department of National Defence at the Defence on the Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
Liam LaFontaine in a rescue float at the Defence on the Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)
Lauryn Naylor participates in an obstacle course demonstration at the Defence on the Dock event. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

The second annual Defence On The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt was a a huge success, with thousands of people participating in the family-friendly event.

“We bring CFB Esquimalt to the community,” said CFB Esquimalt Base Commander Sam Sader. “The base is comprised of 7,000 members, both civilian and military, men and women with all professions…they have all kinds of capabilities that we want our neighbours and friends to understand.”

ALSO READ:Navy vessel departs CFB Esquimalt for five-month mission

At Defence On The Dock there were four different classes of ships, including submarines and training crafts, as well as representation from the Canadian Air Force and the army, the CFB Esquimalt Fire Department and the military police.

Interactive stations included flight simulators, virtual reality, boat rides, obstacle courses, and talks from the cadets about outdoor survival.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Victoria author nominated for prestigious Scotiabank Giller Prize

Just Posted

Victoria author nominated for prestigious Scotiabank Giller Prize

Steven Price’s book, Lampedusa, is a historical fiction novel about an an Italian author

Saanich mayor begins living roof planting process

A garden will top Mayor Fred Haynes’ new home on Prospect Lake

PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks face off against Calgary Flames in Victoria

Flames come out on top in pre-season action

UVic student killed in bus crash remembered as passionate, kind

Emma Machado, 18, killed in bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

U.S. student killed in Bamfield bus crash remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’

John Geerdes, 18, was one of two UVic students killed in the crash on Friday night

VIDEO: Flames pick up 4-3 exhibition win over Canucks in Victoria

Vancouver split squad manages 3-2 OT triumph in Calgary

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Young sniper will be in Vancouver Tuesday

B.C. forest industry looks to a high-technology future

Restructuring similar to Europe 15 years ago, executive says

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

Two Nanaimo residents share $5-million Lotto 6/49 prize

Jesse Logan and Teresa Winters Day matched all six numbers in Aug. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw

Police seize drugs, money in raid of room at hotel in Duncan

Ontario woman arrested at scene

Island campground on the chopping block as ALC deadline looms

Owners fighting to continue facility’s operation, with a huge outpouring of support

B.C. ends ‘birth alerts’ in child welfare cases

‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’

Most Read