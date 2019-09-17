PHOTOS: Thousands participate at CFB Esquimalt’s Defence On The Dock (with video)

Equipment was set up during the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) People toured HMCS Winnipeg during the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) A Search and Rescue dog investigates a visitor at the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Participants learned about many aspects of the Department of National Defence at the Defence on the Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Kids learned about firefighting at the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Kids learned about firefighting at the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Kids learned about boats at the Defence on The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Michael Smith & Adam Comeau strike a pose at the Defence on the Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Underwater bomb disposal teams were some of the highlights at the Defence on the Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Participants learned about many aspects of the Department of National Defence at the Defence on the Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Liam LaFontaine in a rescue float at the Defence on the Dock event at CFB Esquimalt on Sept. 15 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Lauryn Naylor participates in an obstacle course demonstration at the Defence on the Dock event. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

The second annual Defence On The Dock event at CFB Esquimalt was a a huge success, with thousands of people participating in the family-friendly event.

“We bring CFB Esquimalt to the community,” said CFB Esquimalt Base Commander Sam Sader. “The base is comprised of 7,000 members, both civilian and military, men and women with all professions…they have all kinds of capabilities that we want our neighbours and friends to understand.”

At Defence On The Dock there were four different classes of ships, including submarines and training crafts, as well as representation from the Canadian Air Force and the army, the CFB Esquimalt Fire Department and the military police.

Interactive stations included flight simulators, virtual reality, boat rides, obstacle courses, and talks from the cadets about outdoor survival.

