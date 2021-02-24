PHOTOS: Victoria hit with slew of anti-bylaw graffiti

Various Victoria locations were hit with a slew of anti-bylaw graffiti Wednesday. This image has been altered to cover up profane language. (Submitted photo)Various Victoria locations were hit with a slew of anti-bylaw graffiti Wednesday. This image has been altered to cover up profane language. (Submitted photo)
“Support your city” reads a piece of graffiti outside the Ministry of Finance office. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)“Support your city” reads a piece of graffiti outside the Ministry of Finance office. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
“Support beacon hill” could still be read on the side of Victoria’s bylaw office Wednesday morning despite efforts to remove it. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)“Support beacon hill” could still be read on the side of Victoria’s bylaw office Wednesday morning despite efforts to remove it. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Various Victoria locations were hit with a slew of anti-bylaw graffiti Wednesday. This image has been altered to cover up profane language. (Submitted photo)Various Victoria locations were hit with a slew of anti-bylaw graffiti Wednesday. This image has been altered to cover up profane language. (Submitted photo)

Numerous Victoria business owners and city staffers woke up to a slew of anti-bylaw graffiti on Wednesday morning.

The worst of it was found along Douglas Street where two locations were vandalized with profane language directed at bylaw. At the Victoria bylaw office, messages read “support beacon hill” and “stop lying.”

Further along Douglas Street, at the Ministry of Finance, “support your city” was scrawled out front.

Victoria police are now asking for all victims, witnesses and those with surveillance video to come forward with information. VicPD’s report desk can be reached at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Anonymous reports can be made to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak and Mayor Lisa Helps will be providing more information this afternoon.

More to come.

RELATED: Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into Victoria city truck

 

Victoria

