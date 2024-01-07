Pilot confirmed dead after missing helicopter found near Revelstoke

No other people were inside crashed helicopter, RCMP say

A helicopter that went missing after it crashed in Glacier National Park Friday (Jan. 5) evening has been found with the sole occupant of the aircraft deceased.

The helicopter was travelling from Calgary, Alta. to Sicamous, B.C. on Friday when it went down in Glacier National Park, east of Revelstoke.

The aircraft activated its emergency locator transponder, which was picked up by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) around 7 p.m. The rescue centre notified Revelstoke RCMP, who worked with Revelstoke Search and Rescue to try and locate the missing aircraft.

Their efforts were hampered by poor visibility due to fog in the region on Friday and snowfall throughout the day on Saturday.

By Sunday however, RCMP announced in a release that the helicopter had been found. The pilot, who was the lone occupant, was confirmed deceased.

RCMP will work with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the incident’s cause.

