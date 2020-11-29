Pilot project to move gov’t employees into West Shore pushed to early 2021

Construction set to complete by end of December

The pilot project to move 100 government employees to the West Shore is slightly delayed, but forging ahead amid the pandemic.

Employees will likely move into the 11,000-square-ft. space at Lakepoint One in Langford by early 2021, as compared to earlier reports a year ago that the occupation would take place by late 2020.

According to the Ministry of Citizens’ Services, construction of the office space developed by Westhills is set to be complete by the end of December.

The ministry says it will aim to develop a “safe return to work plan for the new space.”

This comes after the province announced a $2.2 million investment to enable employees who live in the West Shore to work in Langford back in fall 2019. In fact, approximately 20 per cent of B.C. Public Service employees who work in Victoria live on the West Shore.

According to the ministry, this move will reduce traffic congestion and emissions, save residents money and cut commute times.

