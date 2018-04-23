Pipeline project protesters stage morning event outside CRA office

Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters and passersby listen to a speech outside the Canada Revenue Agency office entrance on Johnson Street near Vancouver Street Monday morning. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Roughly 30 people gathered in front of the Canada Revenue Agency office on Johnson Street at Vancouver Street on Monday morning protesting the Kinder Morgan pipeline project.

Traffic was not being disrupted, but protesters lined the sidewalk along the Johnson Street edge of the building, listening to speeches and directing their signage to traffic driving by. The event was expected to wrap up around 9 a.m.

For drivers travelling near the intersection today, more disruptive is the roadwork being done on Vancouver Street in the block between Johnson and Pandora Avenue, creating a narrow passage for vehicles in both directions. Caution is advised for drivers and pedestrians moving through the area, which is also busy with construction on a major housing project at Vancouver and Pandora.

