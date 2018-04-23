Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters and passersby listen to a speech outside the Canada Revenue Agency office entrance on Johnson Street near Vancouver Street Monday morning. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Pipeline project protesters stage morning event outside CRA office

Intersection is also busy with ongoing construction activity, caution advised for drivers

Roughly 30 people gathered in front of the Canada Revenue Agency office on Johnson Street at Vancouver Street on Monday morning protesting the Kinder Morgan pipeline project.

Traffic was not being disrupted, but protesters lined the sidewalk along the Johnson Street edge of the building, listening to speeches and directing their signage to traffic driving by. The event was expected to wrap up around 9 a.m.

RELATED: Large Kinder Morgan pipeline protest at Victoria MP office

For drivers travelling near the intersection today, more disruptive is the roadwork being done on Vancouver Street in the block between Johnson and Pandora Avenue, creating a narrow passage for vehicles in both directions. Caution is advised for drivers and pedestrians moving through the area, which is also busy with construction on a major housing project at Vancouver and Pandora.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro
Next story
B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Just Posted

Esquimalt council green-lights first mass-timber building on Vancouver Island

Mayor appreciates 12-storey structure’s proximity to naval base, graving dock and Seaspan

Greater Victoria School District adopts new dress code policy

Two years in the making, SD61 moves to more inclusionary guidelines

Legal action against B.C. specualtion tax a last resort

Group of Arizona home owners feel they’ve been swept up in an attack on land speculators

Rock the Rink gives youth once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Winning band will get to play a set at Rock the Shores

Sooke makes call for regional fire dispatch

Some municipalities decide to take service off-Island

Parents call for change to health laws after Oak Bay teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

B.C.’s living wage increase curbed due to MSP cuts, child care subsidy: report

Living wage varies between $16.51 in north central B.C. to $20.91 in Metro Vancouver

Amalgamation Yes hosting citizen’s assembly info meeting Wednesday at Vic High

Mayors of Victoria and Saanich will be on hand to give updates to residents

EDITORIAL: Greater Victoria amalgamation no magic bullet

Taxpaying citizens need to ask tough questions of both sides in debate

Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

Peru’s attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of 41-year-old Sebastian Woodroffe

Toronto police officer ‘gave himself the space and time’ in van attack

Footage shows officer standing up, turning off his siren and talking clearly to the suspect

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

Most Read