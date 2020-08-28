Police arrest two men, seize ‘potent’ purple fentanyl from Saanich suite

Loaded gun, cash also among items seized during search

Saanich police arrested two men and seized various illicit items during a search on Aug. 28. (Photo courtesy the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police seized a particularly potent form of fentanyl and a loaded gun Friday morning.

Two men were arrested at a Saanich suite Aug. 28 following a month-long street crime investigation and police seized several illicit items.

Saanich Police Department’s street crime unit and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Unit worked together to arrest two suspects, 34 and 38, at a residence in the 700-block of Travino Lane in connection with recent property crimes. A search of the suite turned up a loaded handgun, cash, a ballistic vest, purple fentanyl and a substance believed to be cocaine.

READ ALSO: Close encounter with angry cougar no garden party for Vancouver Island artist

Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades, said drug experts confirmed “purple fentanyl is traditionally found to be an extremely potent illicit drug” and the department is glad to have removed the drugs and the weapon from the street.

Both men were already known to police but their names are being withheld as charges are pending – Saanich police have recommended charges including possession of a restricted firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and other drug trafficking offences. One suspect is still in police custody.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichfentanylSaanich Police Department