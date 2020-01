Traffic in the area will be affected

Victoria Police officers are responding to an ongoing incident in the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue and are asking the public to avoid the area as they close surrounding roads.

According to police, there is no immediate danger to the public and they are working to resolve the incident peacefully.

More to come…

