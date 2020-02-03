Police believe missing Duncan teen could be in Greater Victoria

Kate-Lynn Tooshley is about five-foot-five and 120 pounds with shoulder length dark hair

VicPD hopes the public can help find a high risk missing youth from Duncan who may be in the Victoria area.

Kate-Lynn Tooshley is described as an Indigenous girl, five-foot-five and about 120 pounds with shoulder length dark hair.

The teen was reported missing Jan. 31, and police say her family is concerned for her well-being and hope to see her return home safely.

While Kate-Lynn resides in Duncan, investigators have reason to believe that she may be in the Victoria area.

If you see Kate-Lynn Tooshley, you are asked to call 911. If you have information about where she may be, please call our non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: First responders using upgraded radio transmissions call it ‘night and day’



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter