Randi Kramer is fighting a distracted driving ticket she received for having her phone charging in her car’s cupholder while driving on Oct. 1, 2019. (Trevor Kramer)

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

A senior woman who received a distracted driving ticket for having her cellphone charging in her cupholder has reportedly been apologized to by the Vancouver Police Department.

Randi Kramer, in her 70s, was driving along West Georgia Street in Vancouver when she stopped at a red light by the Hotel Georgia on Tuesday, her son Trevor told Black Press Media, when a police officer tapped on her window and fined her with a $368 distracted driving ticket.

But according to defence lawyer Kyla Lee, who was retained by the Kramers, Randi won’t have to pay the ticket after all.

“I am happy to report that Vancouver Police have cancelled the ticket issued to Ms. Kramer this week,” Lee tweeted Wednesday afternoon, adding that she was impressed with Trevor’s advocacy for his mom.

The incident sparked a viral debate on traffic violations after Trevor took to Twitter with concerns over how arbitrary he thought the ticket was – and turns out, nearly everyone agreed.

Trevor had said he hoped a March ruling from the B.C. Supreme Court where a judge ruled that a man was not guilty of distracted driving for having a phone wedged into his passenger seat could help clarify the issue for both his mom and other drivers.

Currently, the legislation states that holding the phone or “operating one or more of the device’s functions” qualifies as distracted driving.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with Vancouver police said that there is a precedent for ticketing a person for “using an electronic device even if they are not touching it,” if its turned on and within the reach of a driver.

