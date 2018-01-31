Esquimalt Township council voted down a motion for an increase in funding for the Victoria Police Department in a meeting Jan. 22 at municipal hall. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Police chief’s plea for funding rejected in Esquimalt

Council narrowly votes down $94,000 budget increase for policing

Victoria police Chief Const. Del Manak was looking for his department to hire six more police officers and two civilian staff to better police the Township of Esquimalt.

To do so, he told Esquimalt council recently, it would require an extra $94,000 from the Township. That money won’t be coming anytime soon.

“We’ve heard loud and clear that there is a gap in what we provide and what you’re looking for,” Manak said during his presentation of the 2018-19 Victoria-Esquimalt police budget. That gap is perpetuated by a growing population and a lean police department, he added.

The presentation pointed to the 8.9-per-cent rise in Esquimalt’s population since 2011, well above the 6.5-per-cent CRD average.

While the crime rate has been relatively stable for the last five years, the need for more officers was first identified back in 2012.

Between 16.7 per cent and 21.4 per cent of on-duty patrol resources are assigned specifically to Esquimalt, where roughly 11 per cent of all calls to VicPD originate, Manak said.

“The officers work so hard, 24/7,” he said. “They are not waiting for the next call to come in, there’s a load of calls holding that they wish they could get to sooner.”

An overview of the Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program, a two-year pilot expansion program that began integrating mental health support with policing in 2017, revealed officers have seen “an immediate positive impact.”

Manak requested that the multi-disciplinary team, which includes clinicians and psychologists, be increased from one officer to three at a cost of $37,000 for the Township, where 38 of the ACT clients reside.

“The goal here is to really have a patient-centered, client-focused response and to help people,” he said. “Instead of working in silos, [we want to] work in collaborative teams that are far more effective and able to stabilize people.”

Because mental illness and criminality often intersect, it’s important the department is able to work with other service providers such as Island Health to form strong bonds with individuals, he added.

Councillors were dubious about what were described as “staggering numbers” for the Township’s population of 18,000.

“I’m not supporting it because I actually want to put pressure on the call for regionalization,” Coun. Beth Burton-Krahn said, referring to a regional police force. “I’m sick and tired of Esquimalt residents picking up the cost for Saanich and Oak Bay.”

Mayor Barb Desjardins said she couldn’t support the motion because she did not feel it supported the framework agreement the department initially made with the Township regarding the budget.

Ultimately, council voted down the motion 4-3.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Province continues to meet with First Nations on Fish Farm issues
Next story
UPDATE: A third explosive device discovered on same road in Kamloops

Just Posted

Blue bridge lights may create an unintended problem

Salmon fry easier for predators to spot under lights, moonlight

Police chief’s plea for funding rejected in Esquimalt

Council narrowly votes down $94,000 budget increase for policing

Saanich grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’

Claim alleges images taken in employee washroom shared on internet

Saanich approves Cordova Bay Plaza proposal

Re-development of Cordova Bay Plaza passes 8-1

Victoria’s ‘Penny Girl’ Jeneece Edroff falls victim to puppy scam

Edroff paid $1,400 for a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel that she never received

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studios

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

Todd Stone, B.C. Liberals fire back at rivals’ claim of bad sign-ups

Party says all candidates had memberships rejected after audit

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

#BellLetsTalk: B.C. family aims to remove stigma of mental illness

Four years ago, Ryan Donaldson committed suicide, passing away at age 17

Most Read