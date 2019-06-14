Police concerned for well-being of missing man last seen in Tillicum area

Eric Thomas Hartley was last seen in Saanich on June 10

Saanich man Eric Hartley was last seen in the Tillicum area on June 10. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

The Saanich Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing man Eric Thomas Hartley.

Hartley was last seen on June 10 in Saanich at his home in the Tillicum area. He was reported missing three days later on June 13.

Hartley is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian man, standing six-foot-one and weighs roughly 280 pounds. He has long, dark blonde hair that could be in a ponytail and has a beard and moustache.

His health is deteriorating and has resulted in the recent use of a motorized scooter.

Police are concerned for Hartley’s well-being, so if you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

