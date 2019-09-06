Coroner called to Glen Lake Park in Langford

RCMP officers taped off a section of Glen Lake Park in Langford Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m. members of the West Shore RCMP appeared to be investigating a vehicle that was later towed from the scene.

A resident reports seeing a body and the BC Coroners Service is on the scene. The BC Coroners Service is responsible for investigating and determining the circumstances of unnatural, sudden and unexpected, unexplained or unattended deaths in the province.

Black Press has not yet received confirmation for the BC Coroner Service.

The perimeter includes the dog park according to an officer.

