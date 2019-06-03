Police dog tracks down suspected thief on quiet Sunday morning in Oak Bay

Another peaceful Oak Bay Tea Party brought thousands to Oak Bay Avenue and Willows Park with most complaints referring to parking.

There was one incident of a “found child,” which Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties noted is much better than a “lost child.”

“With found children we unite the parents (who are freaking out) with their child, who is usually enjoying hanging out with us,” he tweeted. “Whereas, lost children are top priority and all-area [police] deploy.”

Before and after Tea Party, however, Oak Bay Police responded to a series of calls and incidents between May 28 and June 2 that are all too cyclical in Oak Bay. Leading the calls were reports of petty theft of unguarded valuables, a recurring topic in Oak Bay.

“Another week with numerous theft from vehicles,” Bernoties said. “We’re pleased to have arrested a prolific offender but there are many more to fill the gap left by her during her brief time of incarceration.”

The Tea Party went well. Had a Found Child Call but those are much better than lost children. With found children we unite the parents (who are freaking out) w/ the child (who is usually enjoying hanging out w/ us).🙂Whereas, lost children are top priority & all area PDs deploy. pic.twitter.com/7nha6duWl1 — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) June 3, 2019

Police were called on Thursday, May 30 to the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue for an overnight theft from their car of two pairs of high fashion sunglasses. Another call came in at 8:50 a.m. for a theft from vehicle in the 3000 block of Cadboro Bay Road. Video surveillance shows a lone female approaching the vehicle and entering it. A small amount of change was taken. Stills of the culprit were circulated to area police departments.

READ MORE: Yes, Oak Bay Police do house checks for vacationing residents

A third report for theft from vehicle came in from Wednesday, between 4:30 and 10 p.m., in the 2000-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road. This time entry was gained by smashing the rear side window to access and steal an emergency preparedness kit. The kit was turned into police and returned to the owner.

“We hear many theories about how to leave a vehicle but wish people would simply comply with our evidence based advice to leave their vehicles locked with all items removed,” Bernoties said. “Owners who do this are very unlikely to experience a theft or a broken window. In fact, we have had very few, if any, reports [of break and enter for auto] over the last several years.

“A broken window, invariably means the suspect could see something they wanted inside the vehicle.”

On Thursday police also responded to a complaint of Break, Enter, and Theft from a business on Beach Drive. Home surveillance captured thieves who had broken in overnight to a locked deep freeze and taken a quantity of product.

On Wednesday police set up a check stop on Beach Drive. The strong smell of burnt cannabis from one of the stops led to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test for the driver, who was found to be under the influence. His licence was suspended for 24 hours and his vehicle towed.

Also on Wednesday, police received a report of a stolen purse from the front yard of a home in the 3000-block of Cadboro Bay Road. The complainant was gardening and left her purse in the front yard while she went to the back.

A culprit took off with the purse. However, video surveillance from a Greater Victoria business later captured footage of someone using the credit cards. The suspect was identified and a file is under investigation.

Our officers arrested a prolific offender in #OakBay shortly after 5am y'day. She had been breaking into vehicles (again) & was arrested w/ a laptop that she had just taken. Thx to @vicpdcanada dog who tracked her. "Good boy!" Please lock your car doors & remove valuables. pic.twitter.com/MeOEcWJFkT — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) June 3, 2019

Sunday morning (June 2) at about 5 a.m., police were called to the 1700-block of Foul Bay Road for another report of theft from a vehicle that had occurred within 15 minutes of the call. The complainant was loading their car and on the last load, noted a laptop and cell phone were missing.

Police attended the area along with K-9 unit and located a woman who had been identified as a suspect from previous similar thefts. She was detained for theft and was found to be in possession of the stolen laptop.

The K-9 unit tracked down the cell phone that was also stolen. The woman was arrested for theft, obstruction of police, and was later found to be in violation of a conditional sentence order. She’s the subject of several theft charges as well as breach of court order.

If you have information regarding these or any crime, phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

reporter@oakbaynews.com