The New Westminster Police Department is hoping to catch and deter thieves from stealing off doorsteps by planting bait packages beginning this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

The New Westminster Police Department is hoping to catch and deter thieves from stealing off doorsteps by planting bait packages beginning this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police drawing out porch pirates with bait packages in one B.C. city

New Westminster department hopes tactic reduces holiday theft

Police and homeowners in New Westminster are working to catch porch pirates in the act.

Starting in the weeks leading up to Christmas, police have begun placing bait packages at the doorsteps or mailboxes of prearranged homes. If holiday thieves happen to target those spots, they’ll be in for an unpleasant surprise.

The bait packages contain technology that allows police to identify and track the perpetrators.

“We’re hoping these bait packages will make thieves think twice before grabbing something off a porch especially during this busy holiday season,” Media Relations Officer Sgt. Justine Thom said.

The New Westminster Police Department is also cautioning people to take other steps to protect their packages.

“We’re asking people to have items delivered to locations where someone will be available to receive them, such as an office rather than home. We also encourage people to check their mailboxes regularly and consider shipping insurance for costly items,” said Thom.

If people can’t be home for their delivery, the department suggests asking a neighbour to look out for the package.

The department said it plans to use the new bait packages all year round.

READ ALSO: Crown says escaped inmates worked together to murder B.C. man

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeMetro VancouverPolicetheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sooke RCMP taking over search for woman who missed flight

Just Posted

The Victoria legislature building covered with a dusting of snow. (Black Press Media file photo)
Snowy week predicted to start Saturday in Victoria

A handful of trees along Granite Street feature a swatch of what looks like cling wrap wrapped around their trunks, a few feet from the ground to stop winter moths climbing the trunk to lay eggs. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay trees banded to battle 1 of 3 pests on parks’ least-wanted list

The Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame has found storage for all of its artifacts after its home at the Western Speedway was lost when the track shut down in September. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame saves all artifacts for future location

Kindergartener Lucille McKenzie and her Grade 7 buddy Eliza Gedischk build tiny bundles of candy with a warm message during the years-old tradition of Christmas Cracker Day at St. Patrick’s School. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Kids craft Christmas crackers for those facing homelessness in Greater Victoria

Pop-up banner image