Officers called for a driver exiting via the entrance to Cattle Point

Oak Bay found a burned black Audi at Cattle Point on Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m. (Oak Bay Police Department/Twitter)

A call about a driver going the wrong way led Oak Bay police to a burned black Audi at Cattle Point Monday (Dec. 13).

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. about an older, light-coloured SUV exiting out the entrance to Cattle Point.

That’s where police discovered the Audi A4.

More to come…

