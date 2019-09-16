Police help resident shut down Oak Bay house party

Oak Bay Police responded to a party on Sept. 8 near Foul Bay Road and Carnarvon Street and stayed to assist the owner in shutting the party down. (Black Press File Photo)

When an Oak Bay party got out of control last week, its host asked the police to help shut it down.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, Oak Bay Police received a number of complaints regarding a large party in the area of Foul Bay Road and Carnarvon Road. When police arrived the host resident said they had been trying to shut down the party and asked the police to assist. The police agreed, and remained on scene until party was shut down and party-goers left in cabs without further incident.

The party is one of 102 calls for service the Oak Bay Police responded to between Sept. 8 and 15.

On Sept. 11, police received a complaint of a suspicious man in the area of Foul Bay and Fort Street.

The complainant said they had been approached by a male who claimed that he was investigating a report about her “smoking all day outside the building,” Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties said.

The man pulled out a large black folder and showed the complainant a picture of a police-type crest. The complainant then left the scene without speaking with the male any further and believed the male was attempting to scam them.

The man was described as Caucasian, approximately 25 years old, over six feet tall, with a slim build, trim and neat red hair, no facial hair, and wearing black pants and a black jacket.

On Sept. 13, an Oak Bay police officer was driving on Oak Bay Avenue when they observed a vehicle drifting in its lane travelling under the posted speed limit.

They stopped the driver and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol. The driver was issued 90-day driving prohibition and their vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, police responded to a ‘mischief in progress’ in the 1400-block of Newport Avenue. Someone had thrown a rock through a window. Police located a male who was hiding in the laundry room who had a long criminal history.

“He possessed tools, bear spray and drugs. Police are recommending several charges including Break and Enter, Possession of Break in instruments and Breach of Probation. This investigation is still under investigation,” Bernoties said.

Vandalism is on the rise in Oak Bay.

Police are reminding the community to report any act of vandalism in progress by calling 911 and to file a report with police if you are a victim of unsolicited graffiti vandalism.

Once police have attended and a report has been filed, it is recommended to remove the graffiti as quickly as possible.

If you have information regarding these or any crime, phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

