Police respond to reports of weapons at Royal Roads University

The Colwood-based university has reopened to the public after police incident

The West Shore RCMP was called to Royal Roads University in Colwood for reports of weapons Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed some individuals were detained but they were released because they were not the suspects police were looking for.

The local detachment is looking for video surveillance of the incident but it is believed the weapons were Airsoft guns.

Bystanders are now being allowed to return to their vehicles after a police incident at Royal Roads University in Colwood. #yyjtraffic — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) May 12, 2018

Police have confirmed the incident is over and there is no more risk to the general public.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com