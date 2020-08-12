Victoria Police are investigating a report of an assault at the Oak Bay Home Hardware. (Google Maps)

Police investigating alleged assault on Oak Bay Avenue

Staff at Oak Bay Home Hardware say one person was taken to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after an alleged assault at an Oak Bay hardware store Wednesday afternoon.

Staff said one person is being treated in hospital after an incident involving two attempted shoplifters in the Oak Bay Home Hardware. No one else was injured, staff said.

The Victoria Police Department confirmed it is investigating a report of an assault near the store around 3:30 p.m.

Information is preliminary, police said, but one person was taken to hospital with what appears at this time to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police investigating alleged assault on Oak Bay Avenue

Staff at Oak Bay Home Hardware say one person was taken to hospital

