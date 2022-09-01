Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after a visit with nursing students at the School of Nursing in the St Boniface University in Winnipeg, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will tell chiefs of police today that all police forces need to take seriously a pattern of hate and harassment targeting journalists and other public figures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after a visit with nursing students at the School of Nursing in the St Boniface University in Winnipeg, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will tell chiefs of police today that all police forces need to take seriously a pattern of hate and harassment targeting journalists and other public figures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Police must take online threats and harassment against journalists seriously: Trudeau

PM says the threats have chilling effect on a free press and democracy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will tell chiefs of police today that all police forces need to take seriously a pattern of hate and harassment targeting journalists and other public figures.

Trudeau says the threats, particularly against women and racialized journalists, have a chilling effect on a free press and democracy.

Mendicino’s meeting with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police comes as a group representing journalists asks police to do more in the midst of what appears to be a targeted and co-ordinated campaign of threatening emails.

An open letter to Trudeau signed by dozens of media organizations urges police not to see individual complaints by journalists in a vacuum.

The letter, sent by the Canadian Association of Journalists, says treating each complaint separately means police may fail to make connections when threats use similar language, as is commonly found in missives from domestic extremist groups.

Trudeau says Mendicino will make clear that police forces must see the problem as a systemic issue.

RELATED: Journalism experts say threats to press during protests a wake-up call

RELATED: RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland during Alberta visit

Justin TrudeauMedia industry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tour de Rock rider has special bond to Sooke
Next story
UPDATE: No injuries in Victoria heritage house fire

Just Posted

Victoria Fire Department on scene of a Sept. 1 house fire on Princess Avenue. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
UPDATE: No injuries in Victoria heritage house fire

One man has been charged in connection to a 2021 Saanich homicide investigation. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graeme Roy)
Penticton man charged in 2021 Saanich murder

Sooke resident Janet Robinson, a constable with the Saanich Police, is taking part in the 2022 Tour de Rock. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Tour de Rock rider has special bond to Sooke

Victoria police arrested a man after another man was stabbed Aug. 31. (Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect arrested in Victoria after man stabbed in the chest