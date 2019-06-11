Police nab multiple drunk drivers in Sooke

Statistics show behaviours still need to change

All too often, drunk driving turns into an unhappy memory. (file photo)

Sooke RCMP have pulled several drunk drivers off the roads this year, and it could be due to more enforcement.

Mounties have issued more than 60 roadside prohibitions, and charged almost 20 people with impaired driving.

Alcohol-and drug-affected driving remain a leading cause of death on B.C.’s roads, says ICBC.

Police have the power to demand a breath sample from any driver they lawfully stop. Drivers who have a blood-alcohol level of more than .05 can have their vehicles impounded for 30 days, lose their licence for 90 days, and face hefty fines.

RELATED: Drunk driving enforcement

“We’ve had 18 impaired charges this year, but I’m not sure that means there’s an increase in drinking and driving. It may simply be that we are doing more enforcement when we’re able and that those drivers are now just being caught,” said Sooke RCMP Cpl. Dawn Gilhen.

Gilhen said an increase in roadblocks and people reporting drunk drivers helps police.

“We will sometimes get calls from other drivers who will report someone who they believe to be impaired,” Gilhen said.

“If they call in and can safely stay on the phone to give us a license number, vehicle description, as well as the location and direction they’re travelling, we will do out best to get there and check it out.”

The incidence of impaired driving isn’t unique to Sooke.

Ladysmith RCMP Const. Tyler Cargill said his community has about the same officer complement as the Sooke detachment, and has seen similar numbers of impaired drivers and roadside prohibitions.

“I can’t speak to what goes through these people’s minds (when they get behind the wheel after having some drinks), but in general, I can say that I haven’t seen much of a change in behaviour,” he said.

“It’s a real shame.”


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving
Next story
160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Just Posted

Victoria police called after lethargic dog found in car on 26 C day

Officers remind people to not leave dogs in cars

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused of 1987 murder of Saanich couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Death at Victoria long-term care facility under investigation

Facility says BC Coroners Service is investigating

Cecelia Ravine park reopens after major makeover

A new playground, bike path and more available to the Burnside-Gorge community

Outgoing secretary treasurer helped school district retool in the face of growth

Lawyer served unique role for Victoria School District

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

Most Read