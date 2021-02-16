Police nab Oak Bay Village hit-and-run driver

A witness helped police track down a driver who hit a parked car near the intersection of Elgin Road and Oak Bay Avenue. (Google Street View Screenshot)

Thanks to a witness, Oak Bay police were able to track down and fine a driver who drove away after they hit a parked car in Oak Bay Village.

The incident happened on about 12:45 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 2100-block of Oak Bay Avenue.

The driver is a 79-year-old woman from Oak Bay with a Ford Escape. She struck a grey Nissan Maxima.

A witness provided a licence plate number and police located the owner of the Escape. She was issued a ticket for failing to stop after a collision with an unattended vehicle. It comes with a $170 fine and $26 victim surcharge, in addition to potential insurance fees.

The hit-and-run was among 66 calls for service this week to Oak Bay Police Department between Feb. 7 and 14.

On another Feb. 8 call, police responded to a workplace incident where a worker fell from a ladder in the 600-block of Island Road.

“A witness reported that a co-worker had fallen from a ladder and had injured his shoulder,” said Sgt. Manuel Montero. The man was taken to hospital and the investigation turned over to WorkSafe BC.

On Feb. 2, Oak Bay police received a report over concern of a resident not wearing a mask while indoors in a commonplace of an apartment building in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue.

“The concern was quickly addressed with the resident by the building manager,” Montero said.

Anyone failing to comply with the provincial health order to wear a mask in a public indoor space may be fined $230, he added.

On Feb. 10, police received a report of a stolen barbecue-style propane tank in the 700-block of St. Patrick Street.

To remove the tank, worth about $60 new, the thief used bolt cutters as it was secured with a chain in an outdoor patio area.

Anyone with information regarding these or any crime, is asked to phone Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“We would also like to remind residents of the importance of calling police immediately when you see something suspicious that warrants police attendance. The sooner we know about it the better our chances are of locating the individual or vehicle of interest and resolving the matter,” Montero said.

