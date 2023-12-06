Police plead for info in case of a Port Alberni man now missing a full year

Scott Bezanson was last seen on Dec. 2, 2022 but hasn’t been heard from since then

One year after a Port Alberni man was reported missing, RCMP are still appealing for any information on his whereabouts.

Scott Andrew Bezanson was last seen on Dec. 2, 2022 near the Old Nanaimo Highway. After he was reported missing, the Port Alberni RCMP put out a media release seeking the assistance of the public to locate him. At the time, RCMP said Bezanson was known to frequent the Third Avenue area and it is “out of character” for him to be out of contact with family and friends.

Now, a year later, RCMP are still asking for help.

“This week marks a year since Scott disappeared and no one has heard from him,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cst. Richard Johns. “I think it’s important to note that even though it’s been a year now, these cases don’t go cold—they stay open until he’s no longer missing. And he’s still missing, so that investigation is ongoing.”

Bezanson would now be 52 years old. At the time of his disappearance, he was approximately 178-cm tall (5’10”) and 68-kg (150 pounds) with a slim build. Bezanson has a fair complexion, short, light brown hair and blue eyes. He tends to be clean-shaven.

Anyone with information about Scott Bezanson or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

READ ALSO: Port Alberni RCMP ask for help finding missing man