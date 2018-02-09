Duncan Pucker remains missing after last being seen on Arm Street in Esquimalt early Sunday morning Feb. 4. Photo courtesy VicPD

Police, searchers continue to look for missing Victoria area man

Combing of Gorge Waterway on Thursday part of search activities

Victoria police and others continue to look for missing man Duncan Pucker, a 26 year old last seen in the 900-block of Arm Street in Esquimalt on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3:30 a.m.

Police officers, search and rescue personnel and divers were combing the Gorge Waterway area on Thursday between Arm Street and Banfield Park in hopes of finding any kind of clues to Pucker’s whereabouts.

He is described as a slim white male, six feet, two inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a floral blue dress shirt, dark jeans with possibly a black pea coat.

Anyone with information about Pucker’s location is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you see him call 911.

editor@vicnews.com

