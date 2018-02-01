Police searching for suspect in Sunday’s domestic incident

A warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Victoria resident Patrick O’Neil

The West Shore RCMP is looking for Patrick O’Neil in connection to a domestic incident that took place on Sunday afternoon.

At around 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 28, the West Shore RCMP received reports of a domestic incident taking place in the 1500-block of Admirals Road in View Royal.

A warrant has been issued for Patrick O’Neil. (Photo courtesy of the West Shore RCMP)

Witnesses told police they saw a man yelling at a woman and at one point during the exchange a Good Samaritan intervened.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan helps in domestic incident

The suspect allegedly pulled a knife, according to witnesses, and told the Good Samaritan to back off and then began to chase him.

“We are glad someone decided to stand up for someone who needed help but it’s lucky they didn’t get hurt,” said Const. Matthew Baker. “Any incident has the chance to become dangerous. Police officers are highly trained with the skills and training to handle these types of situations safely. If you see something wrong, call the police, provide as much detail as possible and if possible keep yourself at a safe distance.”

The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived on scene.

A warrant has been issued for O’Neil, who is a 25-year-old Victoria resident. He is described as a Caucasian male weighing roughly 140 lbs. and is five-foot-six-inched with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is known to police.

All of the witnesses and the woman involved are co-operating with police.

Anyone with information involving this incident is asked to contact the local detachment at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

