Members of the public who have seen William (Bill) Karczmarczyk are asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.

Bill Karczmarczyk was first reported missing on Sept. 29, 2018

Saanich Police area asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

William (Bill) Karczmarczyk, 39, was first reported missing on Sept. 29 but police do not say where he was last seen.

Karczmarczyk is described as:

Standing 5’9

Weighing 215 lbs

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Anyone with information is aksed to call teh Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.

