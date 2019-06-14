Police seek public assistance in locating missing West Shore teen

The West Shore RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing West Shore resident.
Lia Barker, 13, was last seen on June 11 in View Royal.
Barker is described as a Caucasian female, five foot eight inches tall, and 135 pounds with dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple top and black pants.
Police say they are very concerned for Barker’s health and well-being and friends and family report that she has not contacted them.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barker is urged to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com