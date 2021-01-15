Police seeking suspect, witness of sexual assault of Esquimalt teen

Victoria police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect and witness of a Dec. 4 sexual assault in Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are asking for help in identifying a suspect and witness after an Esquimalt teen was followed off a bus Dec. 4 and sexually assaulted.

The victim said she departed the number 15 bus in the 1100-block of Esquimalt Road at approximately 4 p.m. when a man that had followed her off approached her. The man sexually assaulted the teen before she was able to break free and run away. She was not physically injured.

The victim’s family reported the incident to police on Jan. 13 after learning what happened.

The suspect is described as a 60 to 70-year-old, short Caucasian male, with a wide build and a comb over. He was wearing glasses, a blazer, a shirt and khakis. He was not believed to be wearing a mask.

Shortly after the victim was able to get away, she said she saw the man approach another woman, who rebuffed him. Police are looking to speak to this woman as a witness. She is described as a Caucasian female with blue eyes, glasses and grey hair. She is known to be a frequent rider of the number 15 bus.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension one, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

