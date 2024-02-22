Police seize 3D-printed gun concealed in chip bag during B.C. traffic stop

Mission RCMP officer spots loaded handgun peaking out of bag of chips after vehicle fails to stop

Mission RCMP seized a loaded 3D-printed handgun during a traffic stop on Feb. 15 that was concealed in a bag of chips. /Mission RCMP Photo

Mission RCMP seized a loaded 3D-printed handgun during a traffic stop last Thursday (Feb. 15) that was sticking out of an open bag of ketchup chips.

According to a news release, police stopped a vehicle with four people after it didn’t stop at a stop sign. RCMP arrested the driver for prohibited driving, with the other occupants known to police.

A canister of bear spray, a machete and the 3D-printed handgun were discovered in the vehicle and were seized by police.

Mission RCMP Cpl. Harrison Mohr says it’s a reminder of the dangers of a simple traffic stop.

“Please remember that no matter the time of day or night, the type of vehicle, or the reason for the traffic stop, our officers don’t know what or who they might be dealing with when they first walk up to your window. It’s traffic stops like the one described here that mean we have to be extra cautious when approaching any vehicle, as we never know when a loaded gun might be sitting next to someone in the car, or how determined someone is not to get arrested,” Mohr said in a news release.

An investigation is ongoing and Mission RCMP say charges are being assessed.

