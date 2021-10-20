Victoria police officers seized fentanyl, a cattle prod, a baton, taser, and replica firearm, as well as nearly $8,000 in cash during an Oct. 15 arrest. (Courtesy VicPD)

Police seize fentanyl, $8,000 cash, cattle prod from Victoria suite

The suspect was released from custody pending further investigation

One man faces charges after police found drugs, weapons and cash in a suite in the 900-block of Johnson Street.

Victoria Police Department and Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team arrested a man Oct. 15 in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and seized fentanyl, weapons, and cash after an investigation that started in early October. Officers used a loud distraction device during the arrest over concerns the man was in possession of weapons. Officers searched the man following the arrest and seized a can of bear spray.

READ ALSO: RCMP bust Langford man for suspected drug trafficking

During a search of his suite in a multi-unit residential building, officers seized quantities of fentanyl that they describe as consistent with drug trafficking, a cattle prod, a baton, taser, and a replica firearm, as well as nearly $8,000 in cash.

The suspect was released from custody pending further investigation.

Anyone with information can call VicPD at 250-995-7654 extension 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

