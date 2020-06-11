Police seize gun, ammunition, body armour during search of Cadboro Bay home

One man taken into custody, charged with firearm-related offences

A Cadboro Bay resident faces a number of firearm-related offences following a search warrant execution on June 9.

On Tuesday, with the help of the Greater Victoria Response Team, Saanich police seized a firearm, ammunition and body armour while conducting a search warrant at a residence in the 3800-block of Cadboro Bay Road.

We are currently in the 3800 blk of Cadboro Bay Road executing a search warrant in relation to a weapons report. One person is currently in custody and investigators are conducting a search of the residence. No risk to the public at this time. Further details to follow. pic.twitter.com/6SQaytnXFI — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) June 10, 2020

“Investigators learned that this man had a firearm, formed grounds to believe that there were safety concerns to either himself or others and applied for a warrant to search for and seize that firearm,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Officers arrested the man “without incident” and he was later released with several recommended charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, improper storage of a weapon. The resident has a court date set for later in the year.

