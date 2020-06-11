Saanich police seized a firearm, ammunition and body armour during a search warrant execution at a Cadboro Bay residence on June 9. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Police seize gun, ammunition, body armour during search of Cadboro Bay home

One man taken into custody, charged with firearm-related offences

A Cadboro Bay resident faces a number of firearm-related offences following a search warrant execution on June 9.

On Tuesday, with the help of the Greater Victoria Response Team, Saanich police seized a firearm, ammunition and body armour while conducting a search warrant at a residence in the 3800-block of Cadboro Bay Road.

“Investigators learned that this man had a firearm, formed grounds to believe that there were safety concerns to either himself or others and applied for a warrant to search for and seize that firearm,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Officers arrested the man “without incident” and he was later released with several recommended charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, improper storage of a weapon. The resident has a court date set for later in the year.

