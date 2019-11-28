Police seize large quantities of cocaine, cash and conducted energy weapon in West Shore bust

A tip from the public led to the search and arrest of two alleged drug dealers in Langford. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

A tip about suspicious activity to the West Shore RCMP has led to the arrest of two alleged drug dealers in Langford.

Using covert surveillance on the homes involved and the suspects, the West Shore RCMP’s drug unit was able to identify two men, ages 24 and 39, and execute two search warrants.

On Nov. 22, RCMP searched a home and a vehicle finding large quantities of cocaine, packaged and ready to be sold, along with $2,000 in cash.

A conducted energy weapon and the vehicle believed to be used to deliver drugs were seized.



