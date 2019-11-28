A tip from the public led to the search and arrest of two alleged drug dealers in Langford. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Police seize large quantities of cocaine, cash and conducted energy weapon in West Shore bust

Tip leads West Shore RCMP to two alleged drug dealers

A tip about suspicious activity to the West Shore RCMP has led to the arrest of two alleged drug dealers in Langford.

Using covert surveillance on the homes involved and the suspects, the West Shore RCMP’s drug unit was able to identify two men, ages 24 and 39, and execute two search warrants.

READ ALSO: Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

On Nov. 22, RCMP searched a home and a vehicle finding large quantities of cocaine, packaged and ready to be sold, along with $2,000 in cash.

READ ALSO: Velocity expert testifies SUV sped up to 90 km/h ahead of crash that left Saanich girl unresponsive

A conducted energy weapon and the vehicle believed to be used to deliver drugs were seized.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oak Bay real estate agents rekindle annual food fight
Next story
‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

Just Posted

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

Police seize large quantities of cocaine, cash and conducted energy weapon in West Shore bust

Tip leads West Shore RCMP to two alleged drug dealers

‘Expensive’ Quebec field trip cancelled in favour of inclusivity, says SD63 superintendent

Bayside Middle School principal hosting meeting with students to discuss alternatives to annual trip

Slow-moving commute due to earlier delays on Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Congestion is building near the Langford/View Royal border

Holiday spirit lights up Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay

Light Up happens at 5 p.m. Dec. 1

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

Ladymith elders still giddy for town’s annual for Festival of Lights

Vancouver Island’s most-celebrated Light Up event happens tonight in downtown Ladysmith

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Most Read