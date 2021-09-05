Police officers continue to search for an individual as part of an investigation that started early Sunday morning on Dallas Road in Victoria, but has since moved to Colwood. (Black Press Media File)

Police still searching for suspect who attempted to ram pedestrians in Victoria

Suspect later spotted in Colwood but search on-going

Police officers continue to search for an individual as part of an investigation that started early Sunday morning on Dallas Road in Victoria, but has since moved to Colwood.

Cst. Cam MacIntyre, public affairs officer with the Victoria Police Department (VicPD), said police continue to investigate the incident that started shortly after 4 a.m. when police officers responded to the area of Dallas Road and Linden Avenue for a report that a man attempted to ram a woman and her two friends with his vehicle while the trio was on foot in the area.

MacIntyre said the suspect then reportedly exited his vehicle and attempted to assault one of the individuals with a weapon, narrowly missing.

“The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle,” he said. “No one was physically injured in the incident.”

Officers then responded to a Colwood neighbourhood at about 5 a.m., but a search by Westshore RCMP came up empty.

“The suspect is known to police and VicPD officers are continuing their search today,” said MacIntyre. “Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident, as the suspect and one of the victims were known to each other, and they do not believe that there is a risk to wider public safety.”

