Police take man armed with knife into custody, in Esquimalt

A man is in custody after he was found armed with a knife in Esquimalt, Saturday night.

Esquimalt Division Patrol officers were called to the 600-block of Constance Avenue, May 6 just before 11 p.m. for reports of a man in a vehicle, armed with a knife, who was causing a disturbance.

Officers were able to identify the man, after an investigation with the Integrated Mobile Crisis Response Team (IMCRT).

The suspect and his vehicle were stopped a short distance away and the man was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The file remains under investigation and police say charges are pending.

