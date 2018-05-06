Police take man armed with knife into custody, in Esquimalt

A man is in custody after he was found armed with a knife in Esquimalt, Saturday night.
Esquimalt Division Patrol officers were called to the 600-block of Constance Avenue, May 6 just before 11 p.m. for reports of a man in a vehicle, armed with a knife, who was causing a disturbance.
Officers were able to identify the man, after an investigation with the Integrated Mobile Crisis Response Team (IMCRT).
The suspect and his vehicle were stopped a short distance away and the man was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
The file remains under investigation and police say charges are pending.