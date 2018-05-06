News files

Police take man armed with knife into custody, in Esquimalt

IMCRT, Esquimalt Division Patrol took suspect into custody without incident

A man is in custody after he was found armed with a knife in Esquimalt, Saturday night.

Esquimalt Division Patrol officers were called to the 600-block of Constance Avenue, May 6 just before 11 p.m. for reports of a man in a vehicle, armed with a knife, who was causing a disturbance.

Officers were able to identify the man, after an investigation with the Integrated Mobile Crisis Response Team (IMCRT).

The suspect and his vehicle were stopped a short distance away and the man was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The file remains under investigation and police say charges are pending.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

