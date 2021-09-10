UPDATE: Police vehicle involved in downtown Victoria collision was en route to officer assault

A Victoria police vehicle was involved in a collision in downtown Victoria Sept. 10 while enroute to another call, says Sgt. Steve Kowan. (Tegwyn Hughes)

Emergency crews were on scene in downtown Victoria where a police vehicle was hit Friday (Sept. 10) morning.

Sgt. Steve Kowan told Black Press Media the officer was on their way to another call when the collision occurred.

Victoria Police later revealed on Twitter that the vehicle was responding to an incident where two officers were being “severely assaulted” while attempting an apprehension at a separate location.

A collision this morning at Douglas St & Fisgard St involved a police vehicle that was responding to an incident where two officers were being severely assaulted while attempting an apprehension at a separate location. The collision scene is now clear. (1/2) — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 10, 2021

The police vehicle sustained minor damage. The police officer and the driver of the other vehicle both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver was transported to hospital.

The northbound lane of Douglas Street between Pandora Avenue and Fisgard Street was closed to traffic until around 10 a.m.

Black Press Media is following the story as it develops and will share more details as they are released.

