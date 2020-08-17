Police watchdog investigates Esquimalt incident resulting in injuries

Man injured during Aug. 9 arrest by VicPD

The provincial police watchdog group is is looking into an incident in Esquimalt that resulted in injuries.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after Victoria Police Department responded to a request for assistance at a residence in the 800-block of Kindersley Road. Police were advised upon their arrival that a man was refusing to leave.

Police say they spoke to the man who still refused to leave. Officers then advised him he was under arrest, which resulted in a struggle. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Anyone who heard the incident is asked to call the toll-free IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency that investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C.

READ ALSO: IIO finds no excessive force used by West Shore RCMP officers during arrest

VicPD

