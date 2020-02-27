The Independent Investigations Office of BC is seeking witnesses to an arrest in Victoria on Feb. 16. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to arrests in Victoria’s inner harbour

One male left injured after arrests near Red Fish Blue Fish

B.C.’s police watchdog is looking for witnesses to an arrest in Victoria last week.

According to a press release from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, an incident occurred on Sunday Feb. 16 around 10 p.m. when members of the Victoria Police Department arrested two males on the wharf near Harbour Air and in front of the Red Fish Blue Fish restaurant.

READ ALSO: Police actions sole focus of IIO investigation after serious weekend crash on Douglas and Bay

One of the men resisted before being taken into custody.

Later that night the IIO learned that one of the males arrested had sustained an injury “which met the definition of serious harm.”

“The focus of the IIO investigation is determining what role, if any, the officers’ actions may have played into the serious harm of the male.”

Any witnesses are asked to call the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.

READ ALSO: IIO concludes RCMP action not cause of wanted man’s death in Revelstoke


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en herreditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Just Posted

City frustrated as truck lodged under bridge one week after Victoria installs new signage

Dozens of trucks and buses have hit the E&N Rail bridge on Hereward Road

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to arrests in Victoria’s inner harbour

One male left injured after arrests near Red Fish Blue Fish

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

Bike park in honour of late mountain biker Jordie Lunn to come to Langford

Park will be located on Irwin Road in Langford

People have until Friday to put forward candidacy to run for Victoria city council

The successful candidate will replace Laurel Collins

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think dogs should be kept on leash year-round at all Greater Victoria beaches?

A Saanich councillor wants to clamp down on off-leash dogs on local… Continue reading

Wet’suwet’en herreditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Neither party speaking on the groundwork laid for tomorrow’s talks

MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

The MPs will look at how the technology affects the privacy, security and safety of children

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

Comox 442 Squadron carries out two sea rescue missions north of Vancouver Island

Submitted by Lt. Alexandra Hejduk Special to Black Press 442 Transport and… Continue reading

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

Most Read