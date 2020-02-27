Police watchdog looking for witnesses to arrests in Victoria’s inner harbour

One male left injured after arrests near Red Fish Blue Fish

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is seeking witnesses to an arrest in Victoria on Feb. 16. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog is looking for witnesses to an arrest in Victoria last week.

According to a press release from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, an incident occurred on Sunday Feb. 16 around 10 p.m. when members of the Victoria Police Department arrested two males on the wharf near Harbour Air and in front of the Red Fish Blue Fish restaurant.

READ ALSO: Police actions sole focus of IIO investigation after serious weekend crash on Douglas and Bay

One of the men resisted before being taken into custody.

Later that night the IIO learned that one of the males arrested had sustained an injury “which met the definition of serious harm.”

“The focus of the IIO investigation is determining what role, if any, the officers’ actions may have played into the serious harm of the male.”

Any witnesses are asked to call the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.

READ ALSO: IIO concludes RCMP action not cause of wanted man’s death in Revelstoke