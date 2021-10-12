Police watchdog quashes speculation around fatal Victoria shooting

No vehicle was involved in Sept. 12 incident, Independent Investigations Office says

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says multiple theories arising around the Sept. 12 fatal police shooting of a man near Mayfair mall are untrue.

The independent office, which investigates police incidents that result in death or serious harm, says it’s been hearing all kinds of speculation around what occurred, but that it can confirm that there was no vehicle involved in the incident and that several other rumours are false too.

Saanich and Victoria police officers were called to the intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Sept. 12 for a report of an armed man in crisis. Officers engaged with the man for about an hour using less-lethal weapons, according to the Victoria Police Department. Then, at approximately 11 a.m., an interaction occurred and a VicPD officer shot the man dead.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

The IIO asks that people are patient and avoid speculation while it conducts a thorough investigation. It says it was informed of the incident shortly after it occurred and that it’s been investigating ever since.

