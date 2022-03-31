West Shore RCMP detachment vehicles are seen behind the detachment in Langford. Policing costs are the largest line item in the City of Colwood’s 2022 budget. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

West Shore RCMP detachment vehicles are seen behind the detachment in Langford. Policing costs are the largest line item in the City of Colwood’s 2022 budget. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Policing, infrastructure upgrades drive 4.3-per-cent Colwood property tax hike

Continued growth of city requires future investments, says Mayor Rob Martin

Colwood council has officially adopted its next budget, which will see an overall 4.3-per-cent property tax increase driven largely by greater spending for protective services.

Mayor Rob Martin said one per cent of the increase will be put away into the city’s long-term infrastructure sustainability fund, while the remaining 3.3 per cent of the increase will cover the costs of increased policing, moving Colwood Fire Rescue to a paid on-call system and upgrading infrastructure.

”I am very proud of it, I think this is a really strong budget,” Martin said. “I will stand behind this budget and I am very proud it is providing the service level that this community is asking for.”

Planned infrastructure upgrades include the intersection at Metchosin Road and Latoria Boulevard, construction of a roundabout at Latoria and Veterans Memorial Parkway, road improvements at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Sooke Road, and sidewalk and cycling improvements in seven areas around the city.

Martin said these improvements are key as the city continues to grow rapidly, and will help to encourage more Colwood residents to use active transportation, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the community. Investing for future infrastructure improvements will also help the city avoid what can be a very expensive situation when such upgrades have been deferred due to a lack of funds.

“If we are going to be bringing more residents into our community, clearly traffic is going to increase so what are we going to do about it? These are the things we can do in Colwood to allow people to move around safely, effectively and efficiently,” Martin said.

Among the largest line items in the 2022 budget, the city plans on spending $5,093,600 on policing, up 9.13 per cent from 2021; $2,506,900 on fire services (up 14.29 per cent); $2,317,000 on parks, trails and recreation (up 12 per cent); $1,681,000 on public works (down 20 per cent), and $1,342,200 on community planning a (up 5.57 per cent).

READ MORE: Saanich council given budget options for reducing property tax hike

@JSamanski
justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

budgetCity of Colwood,West Shore

Previous story
Public Health Agency of Canada says expect guidance on 4th dose of COVID vaccine soon
Next story
Man dead after workshop fire in East Sooke

Just Posted

Crews responded to a fire in East Sooke Wednesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Man dead after workshop fire in East Sooke

Photos of Payton MacDonald, who has been missing for two weeks, pinned up during a news conference in Victoria on March 31. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
RCMP make public appeal in Victoria about missing Ladysmith girl

The Victoria Pride parade returns to city streets with a new route on June 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Pride Society refocuses festival on 2SLGBTQIA+ community

Policing costs are the largest line item in the City of Colwood’s 2022 budget, which council adopted Monday night. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Policing, infrastructure upgrades drive 4.3-per-cent Colwood property tax hike