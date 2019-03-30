The Inclusion Project, a dialogue around diversity, equity and inclusion, took place at Royal Roads University Saturday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Politicians, students, businesses gather at Royal Roads to talk diversity and inclusion

Inaugural ‘The Inclusion Project’ event drew large crowd Saturday

Diversity, equity, inclusiveness and intersectionality were some of the major topics discussed at The Inclusion Project, an inaugural event that brought community members and stakeholders together at Royal Roads University on Saturday.

The event drew a large crowd – with everyone from local politicians to students at the university – and had them talking together about challenges faced by newcomers like immigrants, refugees and international students.

“This is a forum for stakeholders across public and private sectors, post-secondary, civil society, business and government to come together and talk about things around diversity, equity and inclusiveness,” said Ruth Mojeed, organizer of the event. “It’s about what that looks like to us, what are some of the challenges we have around those things and what is the way forward.”

Speakers such as Victoria Police Chief Del Manak, Sangeeta Subramanian of the Immigrant Employment Council of BC, Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean and Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society executive director David Lau attended the event and shared some of their perspectives and thoughts on issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.

City of Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps was the keynote speaker at the event and drew upon her experiences on council and in the city during her speech.

“Between 2011 and 2016, here in our region, we saw a 38 per cent increase of people from racialized minority backgrounds,” Helps said. “That’s significant, it’s awesome and it also is going to take some work to make sure that we are really truly inclusive and welcoming.”

Helps talked about the importance of reconciliation that is done in an Indigenous-informed way. She noted that reconciliation is an important step in being able to properly welcome newcomers to the land as well.

“We’ve patted ourselves on the back a little this morning about how awesome Canada is, which it is of course,” Helps said. “But this region and this country are still racist, there is still discrimination and we’re not as progressive as we think we are. I think it’s really important for the mayor to say that so I’m saying that.”

Mojeed, who moved to Canada close to four years ago from Nigeria, said coming here to study at Royal Roads University was her first introduction to what it means to be in a global context. She received her master’s in Intercultural and International Communication from the university.

“As a newcomer you face lots of challenges…making that decision to move from one side of the world to another takes a lot,” Mojeed said. “You have to look for ways to adjust and to make it work…that’s been my story and it has also been the stories of many other people who are just looking for the right employment opportunity, looking to be included in communities and all of that.”

Mojeed said the end goal for the event is for people to take responsibility for the critical issues that are discussed throughout the day.

“It’s so people can find ways to come together and collaborate,” Mojeed said. “It’s to have solid working groups come out of this and have people say ‘we’re backing this up and supporting this.’”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Ferries vessel delayed after snagging on prawn trap line

Just Posted

BC Ferries vessel delayed after snagging on prawn trap line

MV Klitsa almost an hour behind schedule

Firefighters on scene of fire at Sooke Industrial Park

Fire started around 6:30 a.m. Saturday

The mystery of Big Country Reeves

Award-winning documentary screening twice on Saturday, April 13, at The Vic Theatre

Artists open their doors for free Oak Bay studio tour

20th annual Oak Bay Artists’ Spring Studio Tour set for April 13 and 14

Mental health and addiction facility prepares to open on old Dunsmuir Lodge site

Homewood Ravensview brings 75-bed residential treatment centre to Saanich Peninsula May 22

VIDEO: The secret lives of B.C.’s wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Six small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Man wanted for attempted murder, robbery could be hiding on Vancouver Island

Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson, 31, could be in the Port Alberni area, police say

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Most Read