Polls will soon close in Victoria-Beacon Hill

A steady stream of voters made their way to the polls across Greater Victoria Oct. 24. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

There’s been a steady stream of voters heading to the polls across Greater Victoria today to cast their ballot in the B.C. election. Polls are open until 8 p.m.

In Victoria-Beacon Hill, Karen Bill (Liberal), Grace Lore (NDP), Jenn Neilson (Green), and Jordan Reichert (Independent) are looking to fill the seat vacated by outgoing MLA Carole James. Learn more about these candidates here.

Early voting for the 2020 provincial election has broken records, according to data released by Elections BC Thursday (Oct. 22).

The agency said 681,055 people cast their ballot during seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017. In 2013, there were 366,558 people who voted in advance and 290,220 in 2009, with fewer yet in earlier elections. In Victoria-Beacon Hill 8,930 voters cast ballots during advanced voting this year.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, when those mail-in ballots are counted. An estimated 18,363 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within Victoria-Beacon Hill. There are 48,772 registered voters in the riding.

Across B.C., a total of 724,279 mail-in ballots were returned to Elections BC, as of 11:59 p.m. Oct. 23. There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

In the 2017 provincial election, James cruised to victory in Victoria-Beacon Hill with 16,057 votes (53.05%), followed by Kalen Harris of the Greens with 9,194 (30.38%), Liberal Karen Bill with 4,689 (15.49%), Libertarian Art Lowe with 190 votes, Independent Jordan Reichert with 102 and Independent David Shebib at 35. Voter turnout for the riding was 64.2%, ahead of the provincial average of 61.2%.

Voter information cards sent by mail will provide the location of assigned polling stations in your community. If you did not receive a card, you can still vote, find your assigned polling station online at elections.bc.ca by using your postal code.

Black Press Media will be with you election day, bringing you live coverage of our local candidates as the poll results come in. Find coverage of the other Greater Victoria ridings by clicking the link below.

Seven ridings encompass Greater Victoria with a grand total of 27 candidates vying for your vote.

In Saanich North and the Islands, Zeb King, Adam Olsen, and Stephen Roberts are vying for your vote. Learn more about these candidates here.

In Saanich South, Kate O’Connor, Lana Popham and Rishi Sharma are on the ballot. Learn more about these candidates here.

In Victoria-Swan Lake, Rob Fleming, Annemieke Holthuis, David Somerville, Walt Parsons, and Jenn Smith round out the ballot. Learn more about these candidates here.

In the Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding, Nicole Duncan (Green), Roxanne Helme (Liberal), Murray Rankin (NDP) and Florian Castle (Communist) are looking to fill the seat that had been held by former Green party leader Andrew Weaver. Learn more about these candidates here.

In the Esquimalt-Metchosin riding – which also includes Colwood – Mitzi Dean, Andy MacKinnon, Desta McPherson, and RJ Senko are facing off. Learn more about these candidates here.

In the West Shore’s other riding, Langford-Juan de Fuca, Gord Baird, Kelly Darwin, John Horgan, and Tyson Riel Strandlund are vying for your vote. Learn more about these candidates here.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the ongoing pandemic, Elections BC estimates that roughly 35 per cent of voters used mail-in ballots, which will be counted beginning on Nov. 6. This means that tonight’s election results may change.

