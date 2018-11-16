Port Alberni convenience store robbed

A suspect remains at large after the Husky Gas Station on Third Avenue in Port Alberni was robbed on Thursday afternoon.

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 3700-block of Third Avenue at 12:14 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15.

A lone man had entered the store and approached the cashier demanding cigarettes and brandishing an edged weapon, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

“The suspect fled the store on foot and no one was injured during the incident.”

Several members of the Port Alberni RCMP searched the surrounding area but couldn’t find the suspect. The person remains at large, however police have identified him, said he is known to them and they continue to search for him.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.