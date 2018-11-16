Port Alberni convenience store robbed

Police still searching for suspect

  • Nov. 16, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

A suspect remains at large after the Husky Gas Station on Third Avenue in Port Alberni was robbed on Thursday afternoon.

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 3700-block of Third Avenue at 12:14 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15.

A lone man had entered the store and approached the cashier demanding cigarettes and brandishing an edged weapon, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

“The suspect fled the store on foot and no one was injured during the incident.”

Several members of the Port Alberni RCMP searched the surrounding area but couldn’t find the suspect. The person remains at large, however police have identified him, said he is known to them and they continue to search for him.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Previous story
Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend has statutory release revoked
Next story
Colwood mayor pitches ferry as commuter alternative

Just Posted

Colwood mayor pitches ferry as commuter alternative

Mayor Rob Martin says different modes of transportation need to be considered

Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend has statutory release revoked

Darwin Duane Dorozan had several parole infractions that found him ‘unmanageable’

Victoria residents and businesses could see a jump in property taxes

A change in health premium coverage could prompt an increase in taxes for 2019

Bouquet sales support big dreams in Greater Victoria

Country Grocer features holiday bouquets for Help Fill a Dream

Emerald Gloves boxing brings fights to Langford

Langford’s Matt Daniels dropped weight for debut

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 16 to 18

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

Doctor’s note shouldn’t be required to prove you’re sick: poll

70% of Canadians oppose allowing employers to make you get a sick note

Port Alberni convenience store robbed

Police still searching for suspect

German-born B.C. man warns against a ‘yes’ vote on proportional representation

Agassiz realtor Freddy Marks says PR in his home country shows party elites can never be voted out

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers

Most Read