On July 23 RCMP officially named Kam McLeod, left, and Bryer Schmegelsky suspects in the homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, two tourists who were found shot south of Liard Hot Springs on the Alaska Highway the morning of July 15, as well as another man found two kilometres from the missing teens’ truck. The suspects are still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Port Alberni teens Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the man found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake. The two young men remain at large.

The man, who has now been identified as Leonard Dyck, of Vancouver, was found dead on Highway 37, two kilometres south of where McLeod and Schmegelsky’s red and grey truck was found ablaze on Friday.

The teens remain as the main suspects in the double-homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese who were found on July 15 along the Alaska Highway, 50 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs.

As a result of the charges, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18. They were last seen in Gillam, MB on Monday night where their burned Rav 4 was found, according to police.

READ MORE: Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

READ MORE: Manhunt on for Port Alberni teens in three B.C. killings: A timeline of what we know

BC RCMP said Wednesday afternoon that they have identified Dyck in hopes of furthering the investigation into all three deaths, and are urging anyone who may have spoken to Dyck during his travels in northern B.C. to contact the major crimes tipline at 1-877-543-4822 or 778-290-5291.

In a statement released by Mounties Wednesday, Dyck’s family asked for privacy, calling his death a tragedy.

“We are truly heart broken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len,” the statement reads. “He was a loving husband and father. His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened.”

READ MORE: Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Manitoba RCMP have set up checkpoints along the major roads in the area of Gillam, and officers are scouring the rural area where the pair’s last used vehicle was found.

The two young men are considered to be armed and dangerous. They may be using a vehicle, on foot or even travelling seperately, police said. Investigators believe they could have changed their appearances, and are urging the public to use caution if they spot the young men, described as six-foot-four inches tall and each weighing around 169 pounds.

If spotted, do not approach them and call 911 immediately.

