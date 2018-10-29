Possible child abduction attempt an isolated incident, says West Shore RCMP

Tips coming in after young girl allegedly approached in Langford last Thursday

After a possible child abduction attempt late last week in Langford, the West Shore RCMP has received a number of tips from residents.

The Sooke School District and parents were on high alert after a man in a black SUV allegedly approached a 12-year-old girl near Western Speedway at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 25. The student was able to quickly get away and contact police.

The local detachment has received roughly half a dozen tips pertaining to the man in the SUV.

“People are concerned and are trying to help figure out what happened,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell from the West Shore RCMP.

He noted at this point it is considered to be an isolated event as no other incidents have been reported.

“There is no specific concern that there is a child predator,” he added.

A letter from SD62 was sent home to parents and guardians Friday asking them to discuss safety with their children in light of the alleged incident.

Dovell suggested children walk home in a buddy system, on visible roadways. If possible, he added, children should carry a phone if they can for emergencies and should get help from an adult immediately after an incident like this occurs.

