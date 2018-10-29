Possible child abduction attempt an isolated incident, says West Shore RCMP

Tips coming in after young girl allegedly approached in Langford last Thursday

After a possible child abduction attempt late last week in Langford, the West Shore RCMP has received a number of tips from residents.

The Sooke School District and parents were on high alert after a man in a black SUV allegedly approached a 12-year-old girl near Western Speedway at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 25. The student was able to quickly get away and contact police.

The local detachment has received roughly half a dozen tips pertaining to the man in the SUV.

“People are concerned and are trying to help figure out what happened,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell from the West Shore RCMP.

He noted at this point it is considered to be an isolated event as no other incidents have been reported.

“There is no specific concern that there is a child predator,” he added.

READ MORE: Possible child abduction attempt in Langford leaves parents and SD62 on high alert

A letter from SD62 was sent home to parents and guardians Friday asking them to discuss safety with their children in light of the alleged incident.

Dovell suggested children walk home in a buddy system, on visible roadways. If possible, he added, children should carry a phone if they can for emergencies and should get help from an adult immediately after an incident like this occurs.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Rare bird sightings drawing avid birders to Uplands Park in Oak Bay
Next story
Oak Bay Police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

Just Posted

Victoria woman competes on Canada’s Worst Driver

Brittany Dube a will appear on 14th season kicking off Monday night

Goldstream Park sees more activity at annual salmon run

The salmon are returning home after three to five years in the ocean

West Shore RCMP arrest, charge man with arson for Songhees trailer fire

Gary Lee Nelms was charged for arson in relation to last week’s fire

Namegans housing protest pops-up at Cedar Hill Park

Group braving fall weather in ongoing protest

Possible child abduction attempt an isolated incident, says West Shore RCMP

Tips coming in after young girl allegedly approached in Langford last Thursday

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Eaton Centre shooter sought ‘street justice’ after being stabbed

Christopher Husbands, 29, is accused shooting at a group of young men at the mall’s food court in June of 2012

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Incumbent’s name drawn to to settle who will be Peachland’s next mayor

B.C. judge draws incumbent Cindy Fortin’s name to settle tied mayoral vote

UPDATE: B.C. communities lose bus service as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

VIDEO: B.C. students’ take on rock songs gets a re-release

Langley Schools Music Project ‘Innocence and Despair’ album inspired ‘School of Rock’ movie

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

Trudeau accused of disrespect leaving 3 ridings vacant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slams PM’s move to call one byelection, leaving three other ridings vacant

Campbell River area wants Island united against commercial water extraction

Strathcona Regional District pushing to block for-profit water extraction and bottling

Most Read